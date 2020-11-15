The outgoing United States President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to acknowledge the victory of his Democratic Party rival Joe Biden in the election earlier this month but repeated unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud.
US President Donald J. Trump (C) walks to his motorcade on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 15 November 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVER CONTRERAS
