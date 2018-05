Stormy Daniels (Stephanie Clifford) speaks to the press, as her attorney Michael Avenatti looks on, outside of federal court after a hearing involving President Donald J. Trump's long-time personal attorney Michael Cohen in New York, New York, USA, April 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER FOLEY

US President Donald J. Trump attends a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald Trump acknowledged Thursday having reimbursed his lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to stop "extortionist accusations" made by her about an affair with the real estate mogul.

"Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer ... from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA," Trump said on Twitter.