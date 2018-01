A woman holds up a sign from the 2016 presidential campaign while taking part in the 45th annual March for Life on Friday, Jan. 19. EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Thousands of anti-abortion activists take part in the 45th annual March for Life on Friday, Jan. 19. EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald Trump addresses anti-abortion activists via video link from the White House Rose Garden on Friday, Jan. 19. EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

US President Donald Trump on Friday addressed via video link the thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered in Washington to take part in the 45th annual March for Life.

Trump spoke from the White House Rose Garden and marchers watched on giant screens set up on the National Mall.