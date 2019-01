Migrants prepare to spend the night in a shelter for migrants on New Year's Eve in Tijuana, Mexico, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALONSO ROCHIN

US President Donald J. Trump is seen through a window of the Oval Office as he delivers a televised address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the nation in his first-prime address from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARRIA / POOL

The president of the United States on Tuesday urged Democrats to approve funding for a wall along the border with Mexico, as a partial federal government shutdown entered its third week.

In a televised address to the nation, Donald Trump said there was a humanitarian crisis unfolding along the southern border, where thousands of Central American migrants, fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries, have been gathering over recent weeks and months in an attempt to enter the US.