US soldiers attend a training session for the Afghan Army in Herat, Afghanistan, Feb. 2, 2019 (issued Feb. 3, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/JALIL REZAYEE

US soldiers attend a training session for the Afghan Army in Herat, Afghanistan, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JALIL REZAYEE

The president of the United States met Friday with his national security team to discuss peace negotiations with the Taliban, which could lead to the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

"We are working diligently on the path forward in Afghanistan," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.