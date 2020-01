US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron Trump, walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Friday, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald Trump has turned to two key figures in the effort to impeach and remove Bill Clinton in 1999 to beef up the team that will defend him in his own Senate impeachment trial, set to begin next week.

Ken Starr was the independent counsel whose investigation spurred Clinton's impeachment for lying about an affair with a White House intern. He was also a prosecutor in the Senate trial that ended with the acquittal of the then-president.