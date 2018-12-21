File image shows US soldiers during an operation against Islamic State (IS) militants in Khot district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Apr 11, 2017 (reissued Dec 21 2018). According to media reports, the Trump administration is planning to withdraw thousands of soldiers from Afghanistan.EFE- EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

File image shows Afghan security officials inspecting the scene of a suicide bomb attack, which targeted a convoy of security forces, in Paghman, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec 11, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/JAWAD JALALI

File image shows US Defense Secretary James Mattis (C) listening to President Donald J. Trump (R) speaking to the media before meeting with senior military advisors in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Oct 23, 2018 EFE-EPA (FILE)/JIM LO SCALZO

A day after a contested decision to pull American military forces from Syria, officials said Thursday that President Trump has ordered the start of a reduction of American forces in Afghanistan, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to Efe.

More than 7,000 American troops will begin to return home from Afghanistan in the coming weeks, a US official said. The move will come as the first stage of a phased drawdown and the start of a conclusion to the 17-year war that officials say could take at least many months. There now are more than 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan.