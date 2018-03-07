US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross arrives at a joint news conference given by US President Donald J. Trump and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the White House, Washington, DC, March 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Andrew Harrer/Pool

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross opened the door Wednesday to possible exemptions for other countries on the steel and aluminum tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, who had previously said Mexico and Canada could be exempt if a "new" North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was signed.

"The president indicated the other day that he has a willingness to give an exemption to Canada and to Mexico, provided that we work things out in NAFTA ... so he has already indicated a degree of flexibility," Ross said during an interview on the CNBC business news network.