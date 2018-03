A woman holds a placard during a rally at the National City city hall held to show support for families separated because of immigration issues, in National City, California, USA, Jun. 06, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID MAUNG

US President Donald J. Trump arrives to a joint news conference with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven of Sweden, in the East Room of the White House in Washington DC, USA, Mar. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDREW HARRER / POOL

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at an opioid summit in the East Room of the White House in Washington DC, USA, Mar. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

The government of the United States filed a lawsuit late Tuesday against the state of California over immigration laws that they alleged were unconstitutional and against the policies of President Donald Trump, local media reported.

In the lawsuit, Attorney General Jeff Sessions urged a federal judge to block three laws approved in California in recent months, alleging they hamper immigration authorities from discharging their duties, including deportation of undocumented immigrants.