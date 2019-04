US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses reporters in Washington on April 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The Donald Trump administration said Monday that it will "convince" Congress to ratify the newly renegotiated USMCA trade accord designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement among the US, Mexico and Canada.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo articulated that commitment by the administration during an interview with The Hill newspaper.