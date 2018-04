Adult film actress Stormy Daniels (L) and her lawyer Michael Avenatti speak to the press in New York, United States, April 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Peter Foley

Michael Cohen, the lawyer of US President Donald Trump, arrives at a federal court in New York, United States, April 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Justin Lane

US President Donald Trump meets with children in the Rose Garden on 'Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work' day at the White House in Washington, DC, United States, April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

US President Donald Trump acknowledged for the first time Thursday that his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, represented him to negotiate a confidentiality deal regarding an alleged romantic liaison with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

"He represents me, like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal, he represented me," Trump said during a phone interview on the morning Fox & Friends TV show.