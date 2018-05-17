President Donald Trump speaks before a meeting of California leaders and public officials at the White House on May 16, 2018. EFE-EPA / Olivier Douliery / POOL

President Donald Trump's annual financial disclosure shows that he reimbursed his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, for the hush money payment the latter made to porn actress Stormy Daniels, according to the document released on Wednesday by the Office on Government Ethics.

According to the text of the document, in 2017 Trump "fully reimbursed" Cohen between $100,001 and $250,000 for the lawyer's 2016 payment to Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) in exchange for her silence about her alleged affair with Trump 10 years before.