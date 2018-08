US President Donald Trump admits that his son met with a Russian lawyer before the 2016 presidential election to get information about his electoral rival, Hillary Clinton, but said it was not only totally legal but something very common in politics. EFE-EPA/File

US President Donald Trump admitted his son met with a Russian lawyer before the 2016 presidential election to get information about his electoral rival, Hillary Clinton, but said it was not only totally legal but something very common in politics.

Trump slammed as "fake news" the reports by a number of US media outlets that he was concerned about the legal problems that meeting could cause Don Trump Jr.