President Donald Trump and his advisers are continuing with their full-throated campaign against the incendiary new book "Fire and Fury," by Michael Wolff, which relates comments from dozens of White House staffers and other administration officials expressing serious doubts about the president's ability to govern the nation.

"I've had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author. Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I!" wrote Trump on his Twitter account on Sunday morning.