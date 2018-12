French police forces stand close to a burning car near Avenue Marceau during a yellow vest demonstration in Paris, France, on Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The president of the United States, Donald J. Trump (right), shakes hands with former US President George W. Bush on Dec. 4, 2018, outside Blair House in Washington DC during a visit by the Trumps to express their condolences over the Nov. 30 death of Bush's father and the 41st US president, George H.W. Bush. EPA-EFE/Chip Somodevilla

The president of the United States reiterated Saturday that the supposed unpopularity of the Paris climate agreement was to blame for violent nationwide protests in France against higher fuel taxes and lower living standards.

Donald Trump weighed in on the gilets jaunes (yellow vests) demonstrations, which once again turned violent on Saturday in Paris and left around 30 injured and hundreds arrested.