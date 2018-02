President Donald J. Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion at the US Customs and Border Protection National Targeting Center in Sterling, Virginia, on Friday Feb. 2. EFE/EPA/ANDREW HARRER/POOL

Trump aims to end aid to countries that don't keep drugs out of US

President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to end foreign aid to countries who don't prevent illegal drugs from reaching the United States.

"I want to stop the aid. If they can't stop drugs from coming in, 'cause they can stop them a lot easier than us," he said during a visit to the US the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) National Training Center in northern Virginia.