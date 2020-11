US President Donald J. Trump (R) and recently confirmed Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (L) attend a full honors welcome ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 25 July 2019 (Reissued 09 November 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

The US national flag is draped at the Pentagon building at dawn in preparation of the 18th anniversary 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 11 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETE MAROVICH

The administration of outgoing United States president Donald Trump on Tuesday installed three of his allies in key positions of the Pentagon on Tuesday, dismantling the civilian leadership structure.

The move came a day after Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who this summer opposed sending military units to quell racial justice riots, and as the president refused to concede defeat against his Democratic rival in the presidential election, Joe Biden. EFE-EPA