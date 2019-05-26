The president of the United States on Sunday had his first informal talks with the Japanese prime minister during a round of golf in southeast Tokyo as trade talks between the two nations got underway.
Although the winner of the round between Shinzo Abe and Donald Trump was not reported, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was played at Mobara Country Club and started at 9.45am local time, lasting two and a half hours. The course is situated in Chiba prefecture, an area that was hit by a moderate earthquake ahead of Trump's arrival Saturday.