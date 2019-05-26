Akie Abe (R), wife of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US First Lady Melania Trump (L) visit the MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM in Tokyo, Japan, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIERRE EMMANUEL DELETREE / POOL

Akie Abe (L), wife of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US First Lady Melania Trump (R) visit the MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM in Tokyo, Japan, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIERRE EMMANUEL DELETREE / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) wave while on the way to the course for a game of golf at the Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (R) sits in a golf cart as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2-R) drives during their game of golf at the Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) talk while walking to the course for a game of golf at the Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA / POOL

The president of the United States on Sunday had his first informal talks with the Japanese prime minister during a round of golf in southeast Tokyo as trade talks between the two nations got underway.

Although the winner of the round between Shinzo Abe and Donald Trump was not reported, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was played at Mobara Country Club and started at 9.45am local time, lasting two and a half hours. The course is situated in Chiba prefecture, an area that was hit by a moderate earthquake ahead of Trump's arrival Saturday.