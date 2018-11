US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) participate in the 2018 National Christmas Tree Lighting at The Ellipse in President's Park south of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 28 November 2018. This is the 96th annual lighting ceremony. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave after speaking during the 2018 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Ellipse, near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 28 November 2018. This is the 96th annual lighting ceremony EPA-EFE/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL

President Donald Trump (R) speaks along with first lady Melania Trump (R) during the 2018 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Ellipse, near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 28 November 2018. This is the 96th annual lighting ceremony EPA-EFE/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday celebrated the annual tradition of turning on the lights of the National Christmas Tree, located at the Ellipse in President's Park south of the White House.

Trump gave the honor of lighting up the tree to his wife Melania, who flicked the switch after a countdown initiated by the president and seconded by attendees to discover a tree illuminated in green and red.