The President of the United States acknowledged on Sunday that his priority in the legislative elections on Tuesday is the Senate, in an attempt to disassociate himself from the possible loss of Republican control in the House of Representatives, which the opposition Democrats have a good chance of regaining.
Two days before the elections, Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama returned to lead the campaign of their respective parties, the Republican and the Democrats, while hundreds of candidates for federal, state and local positions increased their efforts to get Americans out to vote.