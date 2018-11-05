US President Donald J. Trump speaks at a Make America Great Again Rally supporting US Representative Marsha Blackburn's campaign for the US Senate seat, at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA, 04 November 2018. Blackburn, a Republican, is campaigning for an open Senate seat against Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen in the 06 November general election. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

Former President Barack Obama speaks as he campaigns for Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 02 November 2018. Abrams faces a challenge from Republican candidate Brian Kemp in the 06 November general election. EPA-EFE/TAMI CHAPPELL

US President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 04 November 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL

The President of the United States acknowledged on Sunday that his priority in the legislative elections on Tuesday is the Senate, in an attempt to disassociate himself from the possible loss of Republican control in the House of Representatives, which the opposition Democrats have a good chance of regaining.

Two days before the elections, Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama returned to lead the campaign of their respective parties, the Republican and the Democrats, while hundreds of candidates for federal, state and local positions increased their efforts to get Americans out to vote.