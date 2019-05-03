White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders speaks to the media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on May 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump talks to reporters during his meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on May 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Yuri Gripas /POOL

US President Donald Trump spoke with Russia's Vladimir Putin for more than an hour Friday about topics including Venezuela and North Korea.

They also discussed a possible new nuclear agreement encompassing the United States, Russia and China.