Abubacarr Tambadou (2-L front, seated), minister of justice of The Gambia, and Aung San Suu Kyi (C), Myanmar State Counselor, on the second day before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Peace Palace, The Hague, The Netherlands, 11 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KOEN VAN WEEL

US President Donald J. Trump (C) delivers the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 05 February 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Doug Mills / POOL

United States President Donald Trump and Myanmar’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi are two world leaders who faced scrutiny in 2019.

TRUMP, IMPEACHED

Donald Trump, only the third president in the history of the United States to be impeached, looks likely to spend the holidays excoriating the House of Representatives for seeking to place conditions on the Senate trial in which the Republican real estate mogul is all but certain to be acquitted.

ONCE-LAUDED SUU KYI DEFENDS AGAINST GENOCIDE

Myanmar’s once-internationally feted Nobel Peace Prize laureate and now de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, defended her country against genocide at the International Court of Justice in The Hague early in December. EFE-EPA