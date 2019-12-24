United States President Donald Trump and Myanmar’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi are two world leaders who faced scrutiny in 2019.
TRUMP, IMPEACHED
Donald Trump, only the third president in the history of the United States to be impeached, looks likely to spend the holidays excoriating the House of Representatives for seeking to place conditions on the Senate trial in which the Republican real estate mogul is all but certain to be acquitted.
ONCE-LAUDED SUU KYI DEFENDS AGAINST GENOCIDE
Myanmar’s once-internationally feted Nobel Peace Prize laureate and now de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, defended her country against genocide at the International Court of Justice in The Hague early in December. EFE-EPA