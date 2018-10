President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the White House lawn before departing for Houston for a political rally on Oct. 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump said Monday that he will "begin cutting off, or substantially reducing" US foreign aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador for not "stopping" the recent caravan of US-bound migrants.

"Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S. We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them," Trump said on Twitter.