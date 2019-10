Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan participtes in a briefing on Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Sep. 4, 2019 (reissued Oct. 12, 2019). EFE-EPA FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan and Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele (not pictured) participate in a press conference at the Presidential House in San Salvador, El Salvador, Aug. 28, 2019 (reissued Oct. 12, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO SURA

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan watches President Trump speak to the press after he signed a deal to limit asylum claims from Guatemala in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, July 26, 2019 (reissued Oct. 12, 2019). EFE-EPA FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

The president of the United States announced Friday the departure of his acting secretary of homeland security who led the government's immigration and border policy in recent months.

"Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security," Donald Trump announced on Twitter. EFE-EPA