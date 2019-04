Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen speaks on June 20, 2018, at the White House prior to President Donald Trump signing an executive order to stop migrant children from being separated from their parents at the border. (Photo reissued April 7, 2019). EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen (L) listens to President Donald Trump (R) deliver remarks to members of the news media during a meeting on immigration policy at the White House on January 23, 2019. (Photo reissued on April 7, 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

President Donald Trump on Sunday evening announced the departure of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and said that she would be replaced by the current Customs and Border Protection commissioner, Kevin McAleenan.

"Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her service," said Trump on Twitter.