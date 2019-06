US President Donald Trump (r) and his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda (l), hold a joint press conference outside the White House on June 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew/Pool

US President Donald Trump (2nd from left), his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda (2nd from right), along with their wives, view a flyover by two F-25 fighter jets from the lawn of the White House on June 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

US President Donald Trump (r) and his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda (l), sign a bilateral accord at the White House on June 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he will send "about 1,000" more US troops to Poland, half the number he had mentioned an hour earlier when he welcomed his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, to the White House.

At a joint press conference with Duda, Trump said that the troops will be housed at a base financed completely by Poland and revealed that the European country plans to buy 32 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter combat aircraft from the United States.