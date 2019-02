US President Donald Trump waves while walking on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, 08 February 2019. Trump traveled to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive his annual physical exam. EPA-EFE/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean Chairmain Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands after signing a document during their historic DPRK-US summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, 12 June 2018. During his State of the Union address on 05 February 2019, US President Donald J. Trump announced a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, to take place 27 and 28 February 2019 in Vietnam. EPA-EFE/FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(COMPOSITE) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) react during their first one-on-one meeting, part of the historic summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, 12 June 2018 . A second summit is planned for US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam from 27 to 28 February 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SINGAPORE OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The President of the United States announced late Friday that his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place in Vietnam's capital Hanoi on the previously announced dates of Feb. 27 and 28.

"My representatives have just left North Korea after a very productive meeting and an agreed upon time and date for the second Summit with Kim Jong Un," Donald Trump announced on his Twitter account.