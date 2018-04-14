United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses a United Nations Security Council meeting called by Russia in response to the escalating situation in Syria following a suspected chemical weapons attack, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Bodies of victims of alleged chemical attack lie on the ground in rebels-held Douma, Syria, Apr. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/EMAD ALDIN ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

US President Donald J. Trump makes remarks as he speaks to the nation, announcing military action against Syria in response to the recent alleged gas attack on civilians in Douma, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE THEILER

The president of the United States on Friday announced that he had ordered airstrikes against Syria, following a chemical weapons attack last weekend.

Donald Trump said that the joint attacks with France and the United Kingdom were underway.