US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks during the United States Naval Academy Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, USA, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The president of the United States said Saturday on Twitter that an American citizen jailed in Venezuela since 2016 had been released.

"Good news about the release of the American hostage from Venezuela. Should be landing in D.C. this evening and be in the White House, with his family, at about 7:00 P.M. The great people of Utah will be very happy!" Donald Trump wrote on Twitter in reference to Joshua Holt, a Mormon missionary from that US state.