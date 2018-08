US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (L) and Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo make their way to the White House in Washington on Monday, Aug. 27. EFE-EPA/Lenin Nolly

President Donald Trump said Monday that US and Mexican negotiators reached agreement on revising the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.

The new pact will not be known as NAFTA, because that name "has a bad connotation," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.