President Donald Trump speaks with his Mexican counterpart, Enrique Peña Nieto, by telephone from the Oval Office on Aug. 27, 2018, regarding the recent conclusion of a new US-Mexico free trade agreement designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, to which Canada is also a party. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump said Monday that US and Mexican negotiators reached agreement on revising the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.

The new pact will not be known as NAFTA, because that name "has a bad connotation," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.