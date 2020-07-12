United States President Donald Trump on Saturday appeared in public wearing a face mask for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing much anticipation at a time when the country has been debating whether the use of face cover should be made mandatory in public places.
Trump wore a dark blue mask with a golden seal of the presidency at one end during a visit to the Walter Reed military hospital, on the outskirts of Washington to meet with health workers and troops admitted there. EFE-EPA