A US Secret Service agent, wearing a mask to protect against COVID-19, stands on the South Lawn as Marine One lifts off with President Donald Trump, departing the White House for a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda Maryland, in the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 11 July 2020. EFE-EPA/MIKE THEILER / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (C) wears a face mask as he arrives to visit with wounded military members and front line coronavirus healthcare workers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 11 July 2020. EFE-EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (C) wears a face mask as he arrives to visit with wounded military members and front line coronavirus healthcare workers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 11 July 2020. EFE-EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (R) wears a face mask as he arrives to visit with wounded military members and front line coronavirus healthcare workers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 11 July 2020. EFE-EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (C) wears a face mask as he arrives to visit with wounded military members and front line coronavirus healthcare workers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 11 July 2020. EFE-EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday appeared in public wearing a face mask for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing much anticipation at a time when the country has been debating whether the use of face cover should be made mandatory in public places.

Trump wore a dark blue mask with a golden seal of the presidency at one end during a visit to the Walter Reed military hospital, on the outskirts of Washington to meet with health workers and troops admitted there. EFE-EPA