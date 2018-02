National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers testifies before an annual Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "world wide threats" in the Hart Senate office Building in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump (L) delivers remarks beside First Lady Melania Trump (R), while hosting a reception in honor of National African American History Month, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

President Donald Trump has nominated Lt. Gen. Paul Nakasone, head of the Army's Cyber Command, to be the new director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and the US Cyber Command, officials said.

If confirmed by the Senate, Nakasone will succeed NSA and Cybercom chief Adm. Michael Rogers, who has led the agency since 2014 and announced plans to retire in the spring, White House cybersecurity coordinator Rob Joyce said in a Twitter post.