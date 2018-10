Survivors and family members of the 1983 attack on the Beirut Barracks attend a 35th commemoration of the attack in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHIP SOMODEVILLA / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (R) hosts a reception commemorating the 35th anniversary of attack on the Beirut Barracks with Secretary of Defense James Mattis (L) in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHIP SOMODEVILLA / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump commemorates the 35th anniversary of attack on the Beirut Barracks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHIP SOMODEVILLA / POOL

The president of the United States on Thursday approved additional sanctions against the Lebanese Shia political party and militant group Hezbollah, coinciding with the commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the bombing of US marine barracks in Beirut.

Donald Trump signed into law the legislation, sponsored by Republican Senator Marco Rubio.