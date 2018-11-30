Argentinian President, Mauricio President, Mauricio Macri (R), with US President Donald J. Trump during a bilateral meeting, at Casa Rosada, the Argentinian president's official residence, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Argentine President Mauricio Macri spoke Friday with his US counterpart Donald Trump about trade matters and economic growth, relations with China and the situation in Venezuela, official sources said.

"We talked about the concerns we have in the region, particularly over Venezuela, with the two presidents discussing the difficult fact that Venezuela is no longer a democratic country," Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie said at the International Media Center of the G20, for whose annual summit Trump arrived in Buenos Aires this Thursday.