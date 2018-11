Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 November 2018. President Trump is traveling to the G20 in Argentina where he is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) arrive to the Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 November 2018. President Trump arrived to attend the G-20 summit of leaders, which marks his first visit to Latin America since he came to power almost two years ago. The 2018 G20 Buenos Aires summit will take place from 30 November to 01 December. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

The limousine transporting US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 November 2018. President Trump arrived to attend the G-20 summit of leaders, which marks his first visit to Latin America since he came to power almost two years ago. The 2018 G20 Buenos Aires summit will take place from 30 November to 01 December. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) arrive to the Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 November 2018. President Trump arrived to attend the G-20 summit of leaders, which marks his first visit to Latin America since he came to power almost two years ago. The 2018 G20 Buenos Aires summit will take place from 30 November to 01 December. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

The President of the United States arrived in Buenos Aires late Thursday to attend the G20 leaders' summit, his first visit to Latin America since he came to power almost two years ago.

Donald Trump landed at 22:14 on Thursday (3:14 GMT Friday) at Ministro Pistarini International Airport in Buenos Aires and about ten minutes later the president and his wife, Melania walked down the stairs of Air Force One.