People gather to welcome US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in Helsinki, Finland, on Sunday, July 15. EFE/EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are welcomed by Finnish officials on their arrival at Helsinki Airport on Sunday, July 15. EFE/EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump emerge from Air Force One on their arrival at Helsinki Airport on Sunday, July 15. EFE/EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

US President Donald Trump arrived in the Finnish capital on Sunday ahead of a high-stakes summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Air Force One landed at Helsinki's international airport just before 6 pm from Scotland, where Trump spent several days relaxing at one of his golf resorts following the NATO summit and meetings with UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II.