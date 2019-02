People hold national flags of North Korea, US, and Vietnam as they wait for the motorcade with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ahead of the US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR VIETNAM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Vietnamese policemen lead the way for the motorcades with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives to Hanoi ahead of the US-North Korea summit hosted in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR VIETNAM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A motorcade with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives ahead of the US-North Korea summit hosted in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR VIETNAM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

People prepare to take photos as they wait for the motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

A motorcade with Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives to Hanoi ahead of the US-North Korea summit hosted in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA/STR VIETNAM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A bodyguard is reflected in the car window of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives in Dong Dang ahead of the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The president of the United States arrived in Hanoi aboard Air Force One late Tuesday ahead of a second summit meeting with the leader of North Korea.

Donald Trump was seen walking through buildings at Hanoi's international airport after the 21-hour flight that had stopped over in the United Kingdom and Qatar.