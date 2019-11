US President Donald Trump walks across the White House lawn in Washington on Thursday, Nov. 14. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

President Donald Trump's personal attorneys on Thursday asked the US Supreme Court to quash an attempt by prosecutors in New York to obtain his tax records for the last eight years.

The filing comes after a US district court and a federal appellate panel ruled that Trump's accountants, Mazars USA, had to comply with a grand jury subpoena for the documents.