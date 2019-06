The Mexican government provided this combination of images of Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard greeting US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Friday, June 28. EFE-EPA/SRE/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US President Donald Trump expressed gratitude to Mexico here Saturday for taking steps to reduce the northbound flow of Central American migrants.

Trump, who met on the sidelines of the G20 summit with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, said that the Aztec nation has been doing "an incredible job" of easing the pressure of asylum-seekers at the US border.