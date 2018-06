US President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to his departure from the G7 Summit in Canada on June 9, 2018, where he warned he will do whatever is necessary for his country to have fair trade relations with other countries. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to his departure from the G7 Summit in Canada on June 9, 2018, where he warned he will do whatever is necessary for his country to have fair trade relations with other countries. EFE-EPA/Clemens Bilan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (l.) and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde (2nd l.) react as US President Donald Trump (standing) arrives at the G7 Summit in Canada on June 9, where he warned he will do whatever is necessary for his country to have fair trade relations with other countries. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

US President Donald Trump warned Saturday at the G7 Summit in Canada that the United States will do whatever is necessary for his country to have fair trade relations with other countries.

Trump added "look, all of these countries have been taking advantage of the United States on trade," and promised that those days are over.