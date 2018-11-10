US President Donald Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump look through the window of their presidential car after disembarking from Air Force One at Orly airport, Paris, France, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Langsdon

US President Donald Trump on Friday attacked his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Twitter moments after landing in Paris, where he is taking part in the celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended World War I.

"President Macron of France has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the U.S., China and Russia. Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the U.S. subsidizes greatly!," Trump wrote.