An aerial view of migrants in a shelter set up for Central Americans at the Benito Juarez Sports Center in Tijuana, Mexico, 21 November 2018. Dozens of Central Americans from the migrant caravan are faced with the dilemma of pursuing asylum in the USA and Canada or seeking refuge in Mexico. EPA-EFE/MARIA DE LA LUZ ASENCIO

A person mocks the steel barbed wire, in Tijuana, Mexico, 20 November 2018. The migrant caravan that tries to regroup in the border city of Tijuana has triggered a humanitarian crisis whose proportions are still unknown while Central Americans doubt what to do after weeks of pilgrimage. EPA-EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

A member of the US military looks over toward journalists durning a visit to the San Ysidro Port of Entry vehicle border crossing in San Diego, California, USA, on 19 November 2018. The US military has been assisting Customs and Border Protection to install concertina wire and other measures to secure the border crossing and the U.S.-Mexico border wall. EPA-EFE/David Maung

United States military install concertina wire on top of the US-Mexico border wall near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry border crossing, in San Diego, California, USA, 19 November 2018. The US military has been assisting Customs and Border Protection to install concertina wire and other measures to secure the border crossing and the US-Mexico border wall. Asylum seekers frequently cross the US-Mexico border or enter the ports of entry to present themselves to US immigration to seek asylum. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAUNG

The US President has authorized the military troops deployed along the Mexican border to use force "if necessary" to protect the border patrol, the White House said Wednesday. However, the Pentagon insisted that the troops will not carry firearms.

"The president's authorization ensures that the Department of Defense can act to protect those who protect us," the White House Deputy Press Secretary, Hogan Gidley, told Efe.