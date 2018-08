United States President Donald J. Trump gestures to supporters during a rally at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia, USA, 21 August 2018. Trump is slated to appear at up to eight Make America Great Again rallies and more than a dozen fundraisers in the next six weeks. EPA-EFE/MARK LYONS

United States President Donald J. Trump (R) listens to West Virginia Attorney General and Republican candidate for the US House of Representatives, Patrick Morrisey, during a rally at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia, USA, 21 August 2018. Trump is slated to appear at up to eight Make America Great Again rallies and more than a dozen fundraisers in the next six weeks. EPA-EFE/MARK LYONS

US President Donald J. Trump gestures to supporters as he leaves a rally at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia, USA, 21 August 2018. Trump is slated to appear at up to eight Make America Great Again rallies and more than a dozen fundraisers in the next six weeks. EPA-EFE/MARK LYONS

United States President Donald J. Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia, USA, 21 August 2018. Trump is slated to appear at up to eight Make America Great Again rallies and more than a dozen fundraisers in the next six weeks. EPA-EFE/MARK LYONS

The President of the United States on Tuesday avoided making any reference to his former campaign manager Paul Manafort and former lawyer Michael Cohen during his campaign rally in West Virginia, hours after they both were found guilty in two different trials.

Although Donald Trump made some brief statements on the matter shortly before arriving at the event, he avoided mentioning the issue in front of his constituents.