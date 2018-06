US President Donald J. Trump (R) presents the Medal of Honor to widow of US Army First Lieutenant Garlin Conner, Pauline Conner (L), for her late husband who was awarded the nation's highest military decoration for his actions on 24 January 1945; during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Widow of US Army First Lieutenant Garlin Conner, Pauline Conner (L), kisses US President Donald J. Trump (R) after being presented with the Medal of Honor for her late husband who was awarded the nation's highest military decoration for his actions on 24 January 1945; during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Widow of US Army First Lieutenant Garlin Conner, Pauline Conner (L), kisses US President Donald J. Trump (R) after being presented with the Medal of Honor for her late husband who was awarded the nation's highest military decoration for his actions on 24 January 1945; during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 June 2018. Then-US Army First Lieutenant Garlin Conner volunarily left a position of relative safety to direct friendly artillery shells, which drove back an enemy assault and saved numerous American lives. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The President of the United States on Tuesday posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor to Lieutenant Garlin M. Conner for his acts of gallantry during World War II.

"Today we pay tribute to this Kentucky farm boy, who stared down evil with the strength of a warrior and the heart of a true hero," Donald Trump said before presenting the award to the soldier's wife, Pauline Conner, at an event held at the White House.