US President Donald J. Trump (R) awards the Medal of Honor to Retired US Marine Sergeant Major John Canley (L) during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 October 2018. Sergeant Major Canley receives the Medal of Honor for his actions while assigned to Company A, First Battalion, First Marines in Vietnam in 1968. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

President Donald Trump on Wednesday awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor to retired US Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. John L. Canley for his heroic actions 50 years ago during the battle of Hue City, one of the bloodiest scuffles of the Vietnam War.

"Fifty years ago, an American Marine fought with unmatched bravery in one of the longest and bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War - the Battle of Hue City," Trump said during the ceremony. "The name of that heroic Marine is Sgt. Major John Canley."