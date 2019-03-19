Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro delivers a speech at the White House upon being welcomed to Washington by US President Donald Trump (not shown) on March 19, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Chris Kleponis POOL

US President Donald Trump (r) receives an official jersey of the Brazilian national soccer team from his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro (l), at their meeting in the Oval Office on March 19, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Chris Kleponis POOL

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he is "very inclined" to make Brazil an official military ally and supports its entry into the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Upon meeting at the White House with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for the first time, Trump said that Brazil and the United States "have never been closer than we are right now," adding that this was "probably" due to the close relationship between the two populist leaders, both of whom exhibit very conservative tendencies.