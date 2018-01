US President Donald Trump on Jan. 5, 2018, expressed support for Sen. Rand Paul's proposal to end all aid to Pakistan and use that money to fund infrastructure projects in the US. His backing for Paul's upcoming bill contradicts earlier statements by the State Department, which denied that suspended aid to that South Asian country would be allocated elsewhere. EPA-EFE/File

The president of the United States has expressed support for a senator's proposal to end all aid to Pakistan and use that money to fund infrastructure projects in the US.

Donald Trump's backing for Republican Sen. Rand Paul's upcoming bill contradicts earlier statements by the State Department, which denied that suspended aid to that South Asian country would be allocated elsewhere.