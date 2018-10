Saudi journalist and former editor-in-chief of the Saudi newspaper Al-Watan Jamal Khashoggi attends the the opening ceremony of 11th edition of Arab Media Forum 2012 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 08, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALI HAIDER

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks to the news media following a meeting with US President Donald J. Trump about missing Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAWN THEW

The President of the United States on Friday said that Saudi Arabia's claim that journalist Jamal Khashoggi had died in a fight inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul was credible.

Donald Trump, speaking from Arizona, added that the arrest of 18 people by Riyadh in connection with the death of the US-based Saudi journalist, was a good first step.