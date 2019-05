The chairman of the Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives, Jerrold Nadler (c), presides over a committee hearing on May 8, 2019, prior to a vote by the panel on whether to hold the United States' attorney general, William Barr, in contempt of Congress over his refusal to comply with a subpoena for the full, unredacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report. EPA-EFE

The chairman of the Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives, Jerrold Nadler (c), presides over a committee hearing on May 8, 2019, prior to a vote by the panel on whether to hold the United States' attorney general, William Barr, in contempt of Congress over his refusal to comply with a subpoena for the full, unredacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report. EPA-EFE

The chairman of the Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives, Jerrold Nadler (c), presides over a committee hearing on May 8, 2019, prior to a vote by the panel on whether to hold the United States' attorney general, William Barr, in contempt of Congress over his refusal to comply with a subpoena for the full, unredacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report. EPA-EFE

The president of the United States on Wednesday invoked his executive power to block a congressional committee from accessing special counsel Robert Mueller's unredacted Russia report.

Donald Trump's decision to block the request by the chairman of the House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee, Jerrold Nadler (D-CA), for the full report and underlying evidence could trigger a court battle pitting his administration against Democrats in Congress.